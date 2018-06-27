Aside from the 2018 lineup of iPhones, Apple is believed to be introducing a low-cost version of the MacBook Air, new iPad tablets with Face ID and the next-generation Apple Watch later this year.

KGI Securities analyst and renowned Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo predicted on Tuesday that Apple could be launching a more affordable MacBook Air this year. AppleInsider obtained a copy of Kuo’s latest report, and the analyst specifically says in his note that there is going to be a “new low-price MacBook Air.”

This wasn’t the first time that Kuo has alluded to a cheaper MacBook device. He said the same thing back in March. However, Apple is not one to confirm anything about its new products ahead of their release.

Aside from the low-cost MacBook Air, Kuo also believes that Apple will be introducing a new generation of iPad tablets that are equipped with a display notch and Face ID technology.

The analyst is also expecting for a next-generation Apple Watch smartwatch to hit the market before the year ends. Kuo says the upcoming Apple Watch will have the same size as the previous model, but will feature a larger display panel.

In his note, Kuo maintains that Apple is still the leading company in the industry. “We believe that Apple is still the leading company in the consumer electronics sector and has surpassed its competitors by a wide margin in terms of innovative user experience and ecosystem development," Kuo wrote. "The leading advantages will benefit it when innovating with new applications."

Apple is also set to unveil a new lineup of iPhones this coming September. The trio of iPhones will be headed by the flagship offering, which is rumored to be called “iPhone 11.” Two models are expected to sport OLED displays, while the other one is said to come with an LCD screen.

Kuo’s predictions come just a day after Bloomberg learned from industry sources that the Cupertino giant’s audio-device division is also working on new products, including higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod speaker and studio-quality, over-ear headphones.

On top of all these upcoming devices, Apple fans are also awaiting the arrival of the AirPower wireless charging mat that the company introduced alongside the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus last year.

Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni