The stepmother of a 5-year-old Kansas boy, who went missing Saturday, was arrested Wednesday amid reports the boy had marks of abuse on his arms and cheek. Emily Glass, 26, was charged with two counts of child endangerment as authorities, including the FBI, continue to search for Lucas Hernandez.

Lucas' last known location was his house in southeast Wichita. His stepmother said Lucas was in his bedroom before she showered and fell asleep. An Amber Alert was not issued as authorities did not find any clue indicating an abduction.

The boy's great-aunt Sally Rasmussen told ABC News Tuesday she reported possible child abuse to Kansas Child Protective Services in May last year after seeing a photo of Lucas where it appeared he had injury marks. Some other relatives told local media earlier, they were concerned about the boy way before his disappearance

While speaking to ABC News on Wednesday, Rasmussen said she was "thrilled" Glass was arrested.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families, of which Child Protective Services is a part, did not share any information on the case but expressed worry for Lucas.

“We share the public’s concern regarding Lucas Hernandez," Theresa Freed, communications director for Kansas DCF, said in a statement to ABC News. "In the event the agency has information, we will share it with law enforcement, assisting them as requested.”

Hernandez’s biological mother, who lost custody of the child when he was six months old, had not seen her son since December 2017.

“Find my son. He’s terrified of water so the fact that the search has moved to a park that’s surrounded by water, terrifies me. Lucas is a sweet boy; please find my son,” she reportedly said Tuesday.

The FBI deployed its Child Action Rapid Deployment team to assist in the search, and the Wichita Police Department activated its Emergency Operation Command Center.

“Lucas is the sweetest, kindest, smartest most gentle little boy. He loves school, fishing, riding his bicycle and playing with his siblings,” Hernandez’s father told NBC-affiliated KSN TV on Tuesday. “It makes me so proud to say I’m his father and that we love him very much. He’s a wonderful, helpful big brother. He’s never been the type to run off without asking permission to do so first.”

“He’s must be terrified being away from his family with no way of finding us. Please, if anyone in the public has information on the whereabouts of Lucas, please contact the proper authorities. We are pleading for his safe and prompt return home!” he added.

Lucas has brown hair and eyes, and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, authorities said as they sought the help of the public in finding Lucas. He's a Pre-K student at Beech Elementary School.

