“Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2 will bring audiences back to Harlem, where Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, is trying to keep his city safe and deal with his newfound fame. While regulars like Claire, Misty, Mariah and Bobby will return, there will also be several new characters introduced when Netflix releases the new episodes.

John “Bushmaster” McIver (Mustafa Shakir) — This is the new villain in town, and he has a big problem with the old villain. Bushmaster, a Jamaican criminal, has a vendetta against Mariah (Alfre Woodard), but, of course, he won’t be teaming up with Luke to take her down. He’ll be fighting Luke too, and the new guy won’t be as easy to knock out as the other Harlem gangsters.

Tilda Johnson (Gabrielle Dennis) — Mariah’s daughter has been estranged from her mother, but they’re giving a relationship another shot. In the comics, this character is known as Nightshade, is a scientist. In the TV show, she’ll be focused on holistic medicine.

Photo: Netflix/David Lee

Stephanie (Antonique Smith) — The “America’s Next Top Model” alum has a small but crucial role as a new employee at Harlem’s Paradise.

Piranha Jones (Chaz Lamar Shepard) — This comic book villain has been toned down for the Netflix adaptation. He doesn’t have any crazy teeth, but he has a bit of an obsession with Luke Cage. He also has some connections to the criminals of Harlem.

Photo: Netflix/Sarah Shatz

Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) — While “Iron Fist” and “Defenders” fans know Colleen well, those who skipped the other Marvel series might not be aware of her. The martial arts expert will be a rock for Misty Knight (Simone Missick) as she deals with the loss of her arm.

Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — After a plane crash, Danny was taken in by monks and trained to fight. He eventually earned superhuman powers, making him the Iron Fist. He returned to New York to take back his father’s company. He’s typically further downtown, but the billionaire vigilante will make his way to Harlem when Luke needs his help.

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix/David Lee