A woman was arrested Thursday in connection with an assault made against a 54-year-old Lyft passenger she shared a ride with in January, police said.

Sherry Shelsey Moody, 24, received a felony battery charge Thursday for allegedly attacking Jose Gonzalez on Jan. 26 with a high-heel shoe when the pair shared a Lyft ride together. In beating the fellow rider with a shoe, Moody managed to leave a puncture wound on Gonzalez's forehead.

Moody, who was drunk at the time of the incident, grew angry when her unidentified Lyft driver refused to take her to a drive-thru to pick up food. Instead, the driver went to retrieve Gonzalez from Twist, a gay bar. in Miami Beach, Florida. Police claimed that she became increasingly angered and attacked Gonzalez, shouting: "you f------ gays!"

The driver promptly pulled over and requested for Moody to vacate his vehicle.

Gonzalez didn't understand what provoked Moody to attack him, telling WPLG in an interview: "Why? I cannot understand why. I'm still, like, in shock. I can't believe it."

In January, Lyft addressed the incident and asserted they would fully cooperate with local law enforcement to resolve it. Lyft also deactivated Moody's account and reached out to the victim after the incident.

"What has been described here is incredibly disturbing and completely against our values as a company," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to Miami Herald. "There is no place in the Lyft community for discrimination or violence of any kind. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we immediately deactivated the individual accused of this behavior."

"We also reached out to the victim to offer our support and assistance. We stand ready to assist law enforcement in any investigation. Lyft has a strict anti-discrimination policy, which can be seen here. Violation of this policy can and does lead to a permanent ban from Lyft’s service," Lyft's statement continued.

Moody was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the Miami Herald reported. She has declined to give a statement to police. Her bond was set at $5,000.

