Apple wants a say in the non-key parts that are used in the components of its MacBooks. The Cupertino giant is reportedly implementing a new procurement policy on its contracted suppliers, with the aim of regulating the parts needed in making the components they supply.

Digitimes reported Monday that Apple is tightening its grip on the supply chains that are working on the components of its new MacBook models. The tech giant wants to be the one to directly set the prices and order volumes of the non-key parts used by its suppliers, such as screws, metallic parts and plastic parts.

Apple did not confirm the report, but the Taiwanese news outlet has learned that some of the MacBook supply chain partners attended a meeting at Apple’s headquarters in late May. The attendees of the meeting were allegedly informed of the company’s latest procurement policy.

In the past, Apple gave its MacBook supply chain partners the freedom to procure non-crucial materials and parts for their products from qualified third-party suppliers. Hence, producers of processors, chassis, batteries, panels and other components were allowed to make direct purchases from approved third-party suppliers.

With the new policy, Apple will not just approve qualified third-party suppliers for its partners. It will also be the one to inspect their supply quality and shipment schedules. This way Apple could cut production costs since its partners would only earn their contract production fees.

Patently Apple reports that when the new policy is enforced, partners would lose 10-15 percent profits from the purchases of parts and materials. Apple’s partners have yet to issue statements, reacting to the tech giant’s new move.

The news comes after it was revealed that the 2018 MacBook Air’s mass production has been delayed. Last month, Digitimes reported that Tim Cook’s firm informed its partners of the delay. The iPhone X maker did not give a reason for it, but industry sources claimed that the decision was a result of problems with “some key components such as processors.”

Due to the delay, Apple did not announce the new MacBook device at WWDC 2018’s keynote event. Sources believe that Apple would instead release its new laptop in October. If true, then fans can expect the new MacBook to be unveiled alongside the new iPhones this coming September.

Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach