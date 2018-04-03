Maci Bookout is seeking for protection against ex Ryan Edwards. The “Teen Mom OG” star claims that the father of her nine-year-old son Bentley showed up in front of her with an aggressive behavior and even threatened to hurt her on more than one occasion.

Out of fear, the television personality reportedly filed an order of protection from Edwards less than two weeks ago. A copy of the court documents was obtained by Radar Online on Monday, revealing the revolting gestures that Edwards allegedly did against his ex-girlfriend.

Bookout claims, per the documents, that Edwards showed up to Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017 despite being high on heroin. It’s bad enough that the drugged father popped up in front of her, but Edwards had another motive that day. According to Bookout, her ex yelled and threatened to hurt her at the time, leading her to fear for her and her son’s safety. The 26-year-old reality TV star also cited the incident as proof that Edwards “drives while under the influence.”

In another part of her restraining order, Bookout disclosed that Edwards, 30, has left her threatening voicemail messages. Most of them expressed how Edwards wanted to show up at Bookout’s house not only to take away their son from her but also to physically hurt her if she doesn’t answer his phone calls.

Us Weekly was the first one to confirm that Bookout indeed filed a restraining order against her ex. The entertainment and news outlet also revealed that Bookout is seeking for protection for herself and Bentley and for her other two children with husband Taylor McKinney. Bookout’s 28-year-old husband has also filed for the same legal protection against Edwards.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats,” Bookout was quoted as saying by Perez Hilton. She also pointed out in her filing that her ex no longer has custodial rights over their son.

Bookout is specifically asking the court to instruct Edwards to refrain from making contact with her or her three kids. She is also requesting for Edwards to keep his distance from her home and her workplace. In addition, she is seeking for Edwards to not hurt or threaten any animal she owns.

Photo: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images