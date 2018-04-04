Maci Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney has revealed that the “Teen Mom OG” star’s ex, Ryan Edwards, threatened to kill him last month. The revelation comes after Bookout and McKinney filed for protection against Edwards.

In the court documents obtained by Radar Online from Hamilton County Circuit Court on Tuesday, McKinney alleged that the troubled baby daddy of his wife threatened to shoot him in the head around two weeks ago.

“He called me on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 and threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head,” McKinney wrote in his filing for a restraining order against Edwards. “The police were called and they suggested to seek an order of protection.”

According to McKinney, he feared for his life given Edwards’ history with drugs. “He has a history of drug abuse,” McKinney pointed out in his filing. He also corroborated Bookout’s story about Edwards showing up at their son Bentley’s baseball game. “He has also said he would show up at our son’s baseball game and confront us (my wife and I),” McKinney wrote.

McKinney is asking for Edwards to refrain from communicating with him and to also keep his distance as much as possible. The court has already issued a temporary order of protection in response to McKinney’s filing.

Bookout and Edwards are Bentley’s parents. However, Edwards no longer has custodial rights over their nine-year-old son. Bookout has two kids with McKinney, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1. In Bookout’s request for an order of protection, she cited herself, Bentley and her two kids with McKinney, as per Us Weekly.

In her filing, the MTV actress claimed that Edwards threatened to take their son away from her. She also disclosed that her ex threatened to physically hurt her on more than one occasion. “He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” Bookout stated. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

“His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats,” the reality star added.

Photo: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images