Maddie Ziegler has admitted that she hasn’t spoken with Abby Lee Miller for some time now.

When the young professional dancer attended the Children Mending Hearts’ Empathy Rocks fundraiser in Bel Air, California this past Sunday, she was interviewed by Us Weekly about her communication status with her former “Dance Moms” coach.

“We don’t keep in contact,” the 15-year-old was quoted as saying in the entertainment news site’s report published Monday. Ziegler disclosed that she doesn’t have any update on the 51-year-old’s current health. However, she is still wishing Miller the best.

Ziegler has been on Lifetime’s reality dancing series and, for a time, she was the coach’s favorite. So it comes as a bit of a surprise that she hasn’t maintained good communication with Miller, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. Just last week, Miller underwent another emergency surgery to alleviate symptoms of her condition.

Aside from her health problem, Miller also went through a difficult time in her life when she was sent to prison for bankruptcy fraud in May 2017. Prior to serving her sentence, Miller opened up about her strained relationship with Ziegler, who established a name in Hollywood by appearing in Sia’s music videos.

At the time, Miller confessed that she was disappointed for not being part of Ziegler’s post-show success. However, she also took some credit for moulding Ziegler to be the best she can be.

“I don’t think had she not been in my studio, she would be where she is today. And I can confidently say that. I’m not gonna say that I ‘made’ anybody, I didn’t make her, her mom and dad created her, but I certainly added my two cents in,” Miller said on her Lifetime special, “Dance Moms: Abby Tells All,” in July 2017.

After spending ten months in prison, Miller was transferred to a halfway house on March 27. She was officially released on May 25. Late last week, Miller hinted at writing a tell-all book about her experience behind bars.

When she gave a shout-out to her friends on Best Friend’s Day last Friday, Miller took to Instagram to say, “Without their updates about the real world I’m not sure I would’ve survived! Someday, when I tell my prison story — you will all learn what happened to me when this photo was first posted on IG!”

Miller has since deleted her Instagram post for some unknown reason, but Radar Online has kept a copy of what it says.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer