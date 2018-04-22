According to a New York Police Department report, a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and shirt pushed another man onto the New York City subway tracks, Friday night.

Prior to this, the suspect engaged in a verbal confrontation with the 24-year-old victim on the subway train at around 8 p.m. EDT, during which he yelled a number of Hispanic slurs at the victim.

When the victim got off at the Manhattan's Union Square subway stop, the suspect followed the man, punching him multiple times in the head on the subway platform. After that, the suspect shoved the victim into the subway track and fled to Brooklyn-bound L train platform.

The victim was rescued by a friend and bystander and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a laceration in the head. Police believe the incident was a hate crime and said the suspect is still at large. The New York Police Department has released information about the man responsible for the crime, requesting the public’s help in locating the suspect.

The police report lists the man as an African-American, donning the MAGA hat and wearing a red shirt with the words “Make America Great Again” written in white letters. The heavily built man also wore blue overalls, a black jacket, and jewelry around his neck. People who have any information regarding the man or happen to spot an individual matching the suspect’s description are requested to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Earlier this month, a Danish tourist traveling to New York was mugged by two individuals, for wearing a MAGA hat.

“He asked if I knew what it symbolized, and said I couldn’t leave with the hat,” the victim, Jannich Anderson, 18, told the New York Post. “He was clearly offended.”

Anderson said the purchase of the hat wasn’t politically motivated. “I bought it for my dad as a joke,” he said. “I don’t know why I decided to wear it. I didn’t think some people would take it so far to [try to] stab a tourist over a hat."

However, he had to part with the gift when one of the muggers brandished a knife at his face.

“I tried to walk away, and then he followed me and grabbed it again, and we just [stood] there both holding the hat,” he added. “Then one of my friends told me one of the [robber’s] friends had a knife. I began to shake, and as I heard the word 'knife' I let the hat go.”

One of the suspects was believed to be in their 20s or 30s, according to the sketch drawn up by the NYPD after the incident. Anderson said he did not understand why people grew violent upon seeing the MAGA hat. He added that while he would consider visiting NYC in the future, he would be wary of wearing any kind of headwear in the city ever again.

Photo: Getty Images/ Spencer Platt