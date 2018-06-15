“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 is finally returning this week with an all-new episode. However, things are not looking good for Mama June Shannon who gained some weight and is having vision problems.

The synopsis for the premiere episode of the returning series mentions that Mama June will have a hard time fitting in her pageant dress. As previously revealed by the teaser trailer for the show, the 38-year-old has regained some weight months after her 300-pound transformation.

In the promo clip, Mama June is seen struggling to get into the gown she’s wearing for the upcoming beauty pageant. When she asks her sister Doe Doe to help her, the latter reveals that it’s not possible for the mother of four to fit into the dress because she’s gained some weight and is no longer a size four but a size 12.

Mama June recently admitted that she’s actually gained 25 pounds back. Interestingly, she’s happy about the weight gain because she felt “way too skinny” after her massive body transformation.

“I’ve gained 25 pounds. I told people that in the first season I felt like, even through it, I felt like I was too small,” Mama June told Page Six earlier this week. “Now that I’m 185, 190 due depending on what time of the month is, I feel confident … If I lose more weight, that’s fine. I don’t want to be super skinny.”

Aside from the weight gain, Mama June will also have a hard time dealing with her vision problems in the remaining episodes of the season. In the earlier episodes, Mama June temporarily lost her vision due to cataracts.

Just this past Wednesday, Mama June opened up to People about her condition and her battle to save her eyesight by undergoing four surgeries. “It’s been physically and emotionally draining,” she told the entertainment magazine. “Losing my independence and having to rely on other people for everything has bee crazy.”

Other things that will be featured in the premiere episode include the arrival of Pumpkin’s daughter, a sudden death in the family and Mama June’s proposal to boyfriend Geno Doak, who is seemingly reluctant to commit to a long-term relationship with her.

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 returns to WE tv this Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

