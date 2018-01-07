Is Mama June Shannon hearing wedding bells? The reality TV actress has gushed about her newfound romance ahead of the premiere of “Mama June: From Not To Hot” next week. It appears Honey Boo Boo’s mom is ready for marriage in the next installment of the WE tv series.

While promoting the second season of her show, Shannon was asked by Us Weekly about her new lover, who is going to be introduced this season. Without spilling the beans on her beau’s identity, Shannon gushed about her relationship with him saying, “It’s been a good, probably 15 years since I’ve been this happy.”

The 38-year-old, who documented her amazing 300-pound transformation in the first run of “Mama June: From Not To Hot,” also said that her suitor is “one of a kind.” The entertainment news outlet pointed out that during the personal interview, Shannon was wearing a diamond sparkler, which hinted at the status of the mother of four’s relationship with her mystery man.

In addition, Shannon may have given away a big clue on what’s to come this season when she admitted that she’s definitely ready to settle down. “I would say for the first time in my life, maybe,” she said when asked if she envisions herself walking the aisle with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, not everything will be rainbows, butterflies and unicorns in the second season of Shannon’s reality series. A sneak peek at the show apparently features some very difficult times for Shannon after her multiple weight loss surgeries. At one point in the preview, the former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star compared herself to a zombie because she was “mummified” and couldn’t use her hands or do simple things.

In an exclusive interview with InTouch Weekly, Shannon talked about the things that fans can expect from “Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2. “It's a lot about our life. It reminds you a lot of the older show, about the fun, the ups and downs — it's an emotional roller-coaster,” Shannon said. “Some good, some bad, some crying and just all around what y'all remember from the loving people that we were, not the documentary telling the bigger story of me losing weight. It's everybody this season.”

“Mama June: From Not To Hot” Season 2 premieres Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.

