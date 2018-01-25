A Missouri man arrested Monday admitted to installing hidden cameras inside the bathroom of his job and the church where he volunteered, reported KSDK, an NBC affiliate in St. Louis.

Jeffery Eisenbath, 28, confessed to concealing cameras inside the bathrooms of Adrenaline Zone, an indoor sports complex in St. Charles and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

He was charged in Lincoln County with felony invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography and was charged with felony invasion of property. He is reportedly being held at St. Charles County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.

Police launched an investigation Jan. 15 after an employee at the Adrenaline Zone discovered a camera inside the stall of the bathroom. Upon examination, police learned that the device had self-recorded Eiesenbath installing it and patrons who utilized the facility.

The footage promoted police to obtain a search warrant for Eisenbath’s home, where they confiscated his computer, additional cameras and memory drives. The suspect, who was out of town during the investigation, was taken into custody once he returned, police said, according to reports.

Both the Sacred Heart Parish and Adrenaline Zone aided law enforcement during the investigation. The Archdiocese of St. Louis commented on the case.

"This is a case of an individual crime that affects many unsuspecting people,” said Sheriff John Cottle. “The Archdiocese of St. Louis has stringent background screenings of volunteers but it cannot always catch their secret habits. This is why law enforcement has cybercrime task forces in place, to catch individuals like Mr. Eisenbath," the statement read.

Lt. Andy Binder at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said his children were students at the Sacred Heart School.

"He used his demeanor and his stature in the community as a tool to get closer to kids and as a result, he's a full-blown pedophile," Binder said.

Photo: Getty Images