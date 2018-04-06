A person who bought a storage locker on auction in Maryland made a startling discovery that eventually led to an arrest inside, CBS Baltimore reported. Thanks to pictures and videos recovered from the expired storage unit, police tracked down Glenn D. Ranger and arrested him on several sexual offense charges.

Police say a man accused of sexually assaulting children is now behind bars after his material was found inside a storage unit that had been auctioned off. https://t.co/yj1lYweLTn — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) April 5, 2018

In March, an anonymous buyer purchased a storage unit in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County at a storage auction. When they opened it, they reportedly found thousands of pornographic photographs involving children. Beyond that, there were DVDs and VHS tapes depicting the sexual assault of minors.

One of the victims in the videos was a teenage girl, while another was a boy, aged between six and eight. Police identified the man in the videos as Ranger, and believe the teenage girl was assaulted for several years by him, starting when she was 16. Authorities also believe the videos were filmed with a hidden camera in a former home of his in Anne Arundel County, per the Star Democrat.

Police were able to find out Ranger, 55, was the one who rented out the storage locker and tracked him down to his current home in Baltimore County. He was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a minor, three counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Ranger is also facing charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor with a continuing course of conduct, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

When a renter misses a payment on a storage unit, the storage company will lock them out of the unit until the issue is resolved. Miss payments long enough and the unit, with the contents inside, can be sold off at an auction. The time between defaulting on storage payments and going to auction is usually a few months at best, depending on the place.

Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images