New York police are searching for a man suspected of mutilating his pregnant wife in a domestic depute at their home on Thursday.

The 31-year-old victim was waiting for her 7-year-old son to get out of school when her husband attacked her inside their apartment in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Police said the man used a steak knife on the woman to cut off her right arm at the bicep and two fingers on her left hand at around 12:20 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene after a neighbor placed a call regarding a domestic dispute. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma. She is expected to survive, but doctors could not reattach her limb, sources told the New York Daily News.

It wasn’t the first time the couple got into an alleged dispute. Yang’s sister Mei Yang told reporters from Chinese language outlets on Friday that Lu once grabbed his wife’s arm and chocked her because she allegedly refused to have sex with him when he came home from work.

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018

Meanwhile, police are looking for the victim’s husband identified as Yong Lu, 35, who reportedly fled the scene. Anyone with any information leading to an arrest is asked to contact local authorities.

Neighbors who claimed they knew the couple told the New York Post they were shocked to hear about the attack.

"They seemed like normal husband and wife," resident Ning Weing told the newspaper.

"I’ve never seen them fight. They get along really well. Mostly, they are really friendly. All the couples get along, but you never know what goes on behind closed doors. They are friendly, though. Very normal."

The couple lived in the neighborhood with their child for two years and mostly kept to themselves, one person said.

"Americans, everybody is working," one neighbor told Daily News. "When we come back, we don’t talk a lot."

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images