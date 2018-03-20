A man in Birmingham, England, died Friday after an accident involving an electronic reclining chair, the Birmingham Mail reported. The incident occurred last week at a Vue Cinemas, a popular theater chain in the U.K. and Ireland.

Filmgoer dies after getting his head stuck in VIP chair at Vue cinema https://t.co/Uu4NTgH9aG — The Sun (@TheSun) March 20, 2018

While searching the theater floor for his phone, the man stuck his head underneath an upright recliner, which clamped down on him. His partner in the theater, as well as Vue Cinemas staff, worked to get him out. They eventually succeeded in time for an ambulance to show up and take him to the hospital.

He suffered cardiac arrest, as well as head injuries, the Telegraph reported.

A Vue spokesperson confirmed to the Mail that the man had passed away from his injuries.

Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

"A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing,” according to a statement by Vue. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance."

The city of Birmingham also promised to look into the man’s death, according to Mark Croxford, the head of Environmental Health at Birmingham City Council.

"The City Council’s Environmental Health team were notified of this incident and a Health and Safety investigation has begun," Croxford said. "We are unable to comment further at this stage, as the investigation is ongoing."