A Southern California man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his friend during an alleged dispute over where they would sit in a car.

Sergio Orozco, 19, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder for shooting his friend during an alleged dispute on Sunday night over who got to sit in the front passenger seat after leaving a party.

Police responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sunday regarding a shooting in Fontana, California, according to KABC. Witnesses told police that Orozco used a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Jalen Wilson in the chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police tracked Orozco down the following day in the San Clemente area of Orange County after talking to a witness. He is being held on a $1.75 million bail.

Witnesses told police the two men were leaving a nearby party with another friend when they got into an argument inside a car over who would "ride shotgun," meaning who would sit in the front seat next to the driver.

"He pulled the other dude out the car, sat in the front seat. The driver got out, pulled him out. We're driving more, and then we just heard a gunshot," one witness told KCAL.

"They're supposed to be friends. I'm like, friends don't shoot each other over stuff like this," another witness told the outlet.

Neither of the two had a criminal history and police believe the men knew each other from high school. Orozco's court hearing is scheduled for next week.

"These are not individuals that you would suspect of being involved in crimes like this," Fontana Police officer Jay Sayegh said. "Words don't describe what you can even think. Most people in this profession would probably think it's not true, but it sounds like that's the case."

