A 4-year-old girl reportedly pretended to be asleep while a suspected gunman shot and killed two people, then called 911 himself to warn them about three bodies at a Missouri home before turning the gun on himself, reports said Friday.

Detectives are investigating the apparent murder-suicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors after they received the 911 call.

Police confirmed they received the cryptic 911 call around midnight Thursday from Dornubari Dugbor, 31, warning the authorities they were going to find three bodies when they arrive at the home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, FOX2 St. Louis reported. When the police arrived, they found Dugbor’s fiancée, Katrina Banks, 31, and her teenage son, Kevin Johnson, 15, shot dead inside the house.

Dugbor’s body was also discovered on the living room sofa with a cellphone in one hand. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police stated. Banks’ body was found on the living room floor and Robinson’s in the hallway.

"It's a shame. I just would not expect it right here and then being so close to my home," Miceala Redmond, a neighbor, told FOX2.

Authorities are still investigating the motive for the murder-suicide, but believe the suspect had shot Banks and the 15-year-old before making the 911 call.

During their search, authorities found Banks and Dugbor's daughter, who pretended to be asleep, inside the house during the deadly incident. She allegedly heard the entire tragedy play out — from the initial gunshots to the 911 call.

At one point she reportedly walked out to the living room to find her mother dead on the floor, when her father Dugbor asked her to go back into the room, where she remained and pretended to be sleeping, Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler said.

"The girlfriend and boyfriend, they were recently engaged in January. We know they had some kind of relationship for the past four years because the 4-year-old was a child in common," Ihler said.

The child had not been harmed; she was later taken to a hospital for evaluation, and she is expected to be placed in relatives’ care.

“Sadly, she'd heard the awful tragedy play out,” Ihler told FOX2. “She was close enough to the event where she heard the gunshots and heard other scuffles and talk during the event and I would imagine a 4-year-old is going to be scared from this type of event. I feel for her greatly.”

Dugbor reportedly had a house in St. Louis, but was living at Banks’ residence on and off, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Banks lived at the house with her son since 2014. Police said they were never called to the home prior to this incident and none of the people killed had a criminal history. The authorities have made contact with the relatives of the victims, who also told the authorities there was no indication that something like this could happen.