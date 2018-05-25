A Maine man had an unpleasant experience while eating Kentucky Fried Chicken and has sued the large fried chicken chain as a result. Willie A. Blanchette bought a chicken pot pie from a KFC store in Scarborough, Maine, and claims he bit directly into a bone while attempting to eat it, causing enough distress that he is seeking money from the restaurant.

Blanchette filed a complaint in Androscoggin County Superior Court, the Sun Journal reported. The man alleged that on Oct. 28, 2015, he bought one of the restaurant’s chicken pot pies and bit down hard on a chicken bone that, obviously, was not supposed to be there.

According to Blanchette’s complaint, he “sustained significant damage to several teeth” from biting down on the bone, causing “great pain and suffering and mental anguish.” As a result, he alleged that he has suffered “loss of enjoyment of life” due to the medical treatment and permanent damage the bone has caused.

It is not the first time a lawsuit against KFC has generated national headlines. In 2016, 64-year-old Anna Wurtzburger sued the chicken chain because she felt the $20 bucket of chicken she bought did not provide enough sustenance.

“You get half a bucket! That’s false advertising, and it doesn’t feed the whole family. They’re small pieces,” Wurtzburger told the New York Post at the time.

The false advertising lawsuit sought $20 million from KFC. However, in December, her case was dismissed.​ Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Image