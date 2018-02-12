San Francisco’s car break-in epidemic took a rather disturbing turn over the weekend when a man smashed into a car at a parking structure and allegedly tossed a Chihuahua to its death from the seventh floor of the structure. Police said they arrested an animal cruelty and auto burglary suspect Sunday.

Wakeen Best, 35, of San Francisco, was arrested Sunday after the authorities spotted him near Polk and Bush streets. Police said they responded to a call informing them of an auto burglary and a dead dog at about 2 p.m. EST on Saturday at the 400 block of Stockton Street.

Four-year-old Dunky, the Chihuahua, was discovered by its owner at the scene in the hands of another person.

At first, it was not clear exactly what happened to the small animal Saturday afternoon. A passerby reportedly discovered the dog dead on the pavement outside the Stockton Street Tunnel near Sutter Street.

Dunky’s owner, who was not named, made the discovery about his pet upon returning to the parking structure near Union Square in San Francisco.

The dog had been in his car so at first he thought Dunky had escaped from the vehicle and somehow fell over the railing of the parking garage, police said. But, when investigators looked closer they found blood and broken glass in the car. The glove compartment had been rummaged through, authorities said. A trail of blood led from the car to a ledge from where the dog was thrown to the street below.

Police told the San Francisco Chronicle they were able to obtain dash camera footage, including video and audio evidence of the alleged crime.

They added they immediately recognized 35-year-old San Francisco resident Best, “from prior contacts,” as they obtained the footage of the incident.

Authorities said they believed Best broke into the vehicle and threw Dunky over the ledge.

Officers said they will be seeking charges of burglary, animal cruelty, grand theft, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, vandalism, and a probation violation against the suspect.

Best has also been held on suspicion of misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a court order. He is currently being held without bail.

Photo: Pixabay

The incident comes at a time when the city has already faced several shocking car break-ins recently.

Criminals have reportedly taken various items including musicians’ instruments, ash-filled urns, and an Olympian’s ice skates and dress; however, Dunky’s death marked a new low in an already deplorable situation.

Despite efforts from authorities, car break-ins increased by 27 percent in 2017, and over 30,000 auto burglaries were reported in San Francisco last year — said to be the worst year on record.

San Francisco police mentioned they have been using improved methods to combat the epidemic — extra foot beat officers have been deployed — but the situation has become even dangerous for the authorities.

They haven’t been spared from the trouble, either. At the beginning of this month, on Feb. 1, an auto burglary suspect intentionally ran over a plainclothes officer during an undercover operation targeting auto break-ins at Alamo Square, police said.