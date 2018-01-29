“This Is Us” won’t return until Super Bowl Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your Mandy Moore fix.

Mandy Moore has her first hit TV show with “This Is Us,” but the actress has been working in Hollywood for nearly 20 years. She first jumped into acting in 2000’s “The Princess Diaries” and has made dozens of films since. Check out which movies you can currently stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more below:

“47 Meters Down” (Netflix) Mandy Moore’s thriller was released just after “This Is Us” Season 1 ended, which probably helped the tiny movie earn over $61 million at the worldwide box office (the budget was $5.5 million). Moore and Claire Holt’s characters go diving with the sharks, but there’s a cage to protect them. When the cage detaches and sinks to the bottom of the ocean, the two have to find a way to get to the surface without being attacked.

“License To Wed” (Netflix) This 2007 rom-com follows Moore’s character as she plans her wedding to her longtime boyfriend Ben (Jon Frasinski). However, Reverend Frank (Robin Williams) will only marry them if they take his preparation class, and he really puts this couple through the ringer.

“Love Wedding Marriage” (Netflix) Moore plays a marriage counselor who is determined to fix her parents’ marriage. However, she might want to start worrying more about her own husband (Kellan Lutz), who didn’t reveal everything about his past before saying, “I do.”

“Saved!” (Amazon Prime, Hulu) Moore plays a mean girl in this one 2004 coming-of-age dramedy. Mary (Jena Malone) is a Christian whose boyfriend (Chad Faust) reveals he is gay. Mary has sex with him to try and “help” her boyfriend, and she ends up pregnant. Moore plays Hillary Faye, a goody-two-shoes teen who wants to make sure everyone follows God’s word the way she does. The character earned Moore two Teen Choice Award nominations for movie hissy fit and movie sleazebag.

“Princess Diaries” (HBO) Moore’s first movie was a Disney flick where she played the villain. She was mean cheerleader Lana, the one who often mocked Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) before she was revealed to be the Princess of Genovia.

“Because I Said So” (Starz) Diane Keaton plays Moore’s overbearing mother in this movie. In order to avoid dealing with her own loneliness, Keaton’s character is determined to make sure her daughters all have healthy relationships. Eventually, she realizes that maybe she’s the one who needs to find love.

If your favorite Mandy Moore character is Rebecca Pearson, rest assured that “This Is Us” Season 2 will be back on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 10:15 p.m. EST.

