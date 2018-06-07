Mandy Moore is once again revealing her side of the story on whether or not her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama took her virginity when she was just a teenager.

Moore dropped by SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday to clear the air on what her former boyfriend claimed around 12 years ago.

“He did not [take my virginity]. I dated him when I was 16 and 17 … I love him and I still love him. He’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because, not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him and so uncharacteristic,” the “Candy” hitmaker explained on the show.

In 2006, Valderrama made headlines for saying that he was Moore’s first lover and that sex with the then-rising artist was good. “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie,” the actor was quoted as saying by Us Weekly.

The singer-actress then went on to reveal that she first met Valderrama when they did a photoshoot for a teen magazine when she was 15. She admitted that she was very innocent at the time and the “That ‘70s Show” alum was her “first real, true boyfriend.” So, she was very hurt by his claim.

“I remember in the moment he tried to explain it away and in the moment he sort of did het caught up and, like, he maybe insinuated more than outright said it. And I was like, ‘No you outright said it.’ But also I was like, ‘Yeah, why would you ever talk about that to anybody and lie about it?’”

Nevertheless, Moore says it’s all in the past now. She and Valderrama have remained friends and they don’t talk about the issue anymore. “He’s a good guy, he really is,” she quipped.

Aside from Valderrama, Moore also talked about her other past relationships. She’s been with Andy Roddick, Zach Braff and Ryan Adams, whom she married in 2009 and separated from in 2014, according to E! News.

Speaking of Roddick, Moore said the tennis player broke her heart and the heartache led her to come up with a record that eventually became an album and got released years after their split.

Meanwhile, Moore admitted that she thought Braff was the one for her when she was exclusively dating the actor in her early 20s. She had hoped for them to be together forever, but their relationship only lasted for two years.

As for her ex-husband, the “This Is Us” actress said the musician did not ruin her vision of love and marriage despite their divorce, which was finalized in 2016. “It didn’t sour my idea of romance or a marriage or monogamy or any of that.”

After calling it quits with Adams, Moore dated Taylor Goldsmith six months later and the two are now engaged to be married. The “When My Time Comes” hitmaker popped the question last September at their home, and Moore was spotted with a new sparkler while running some errands the next day, as per People.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison