The idea that Manny Machado could be traded before the start of the 2018 MLB season gained steam shortly after the conclusion of the Winter Meetings when the Baltimore Orioles discussed a deal with several teams. Even though an agreement was never reached with clubs falling short of Baltimore’s asking price, trade rumors involving the third baseman are persisting at the start of spring training.

The latest rumors involve the New York Yankees, who might be the frontrunners to sign Machado if he stays in Baltimore and becomes a free agent next winter. The division rivals have discussed the framework of a deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, though an actual agreement is extremely unlikely to be made.

Noting that the discussion is “no more than a concept” and not under serious discussion, Rosenthal has reported that the proposed deal would be a three-team trade. Machado would go to New York, and Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher Jake Odorizzi, Jacoby Ellsbury and likely Yankees’ third-base prospect Miguel Andujar would go to Baltimore. New York would send mid-level prospects to Tampa Bay.

The trade is a long shot to happen for a number of reasons.

First, there’s Ellsbury, who New York has unsuccessfully tried to move this offseason because of the $68.4 million he’s guaranteed to make over the next three years. New York would pay approximately half of Ellsbury’s salary in the proposed deal, but only if the veteran was willing to waive his no-trade clause. It’s unlikely that Ellsbury would do so, choosing to go from the World Series favorites to a team that probably won’t make the playoffs.

It isn’t just Ellsbury’s approval that would be difficult to acquire. Orioles owner Peter Angelos reportedly has little interest in helping Baltimore’s chief rivals. Not only would the Orioles be forced to face Machado in 19 games, but the trade would push the Yankees even closer to winning their 28th title in franchise history.

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New York might have the prospects capable of pulling off a trade for Machado without including a third team. Since the three-time All-Star is likely walking away from Baltimore as a free agent, general manager Brian Cashman is unwilling to overpay by trading several highly regarded players. Top prospect Gleyber Torres is almost certainly off the table, as well.

Toward the end of 2017, the Chicago White Sox were considered the favorites to trade for Machado. The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly made Baltimore an offer in December, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were once reportedly the most aggressive team in pursuit of the third baseman, according to Rosenthal.

Machado hit .259/.310/.471 in the 2017 season. He’s averaged 35 home runs over the last three years with a career .805 OPS.