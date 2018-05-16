Ahead of his title fight with Lucas Matthysse, Manny Pacquiao is still targeting two big fights before he calls time on his career — a rematch with Floyd Mayweather and a meeting with Vasyl Lomachenko.

Pacquiao (59-7-2) will challenge Matthysse (39-4-1) for the latter's World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title when they clash at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 14 in what will be his first fight since losing his World Boxing Organization title in a controversial unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn last July.

But despite not looking past the Argentinean, Pacquiao is still hoping Mayweather (50-0) comes out of retirement once again so they can lock horns for a second time.

After years of delay, the two finally met in May 2015 in what was dubbed the biggest fight of the century. Despite the underwhelming nature of the contest with Mayweather ultimately winning via unanimous decision, the fight is still the biggest boxing fight of all time with 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a massive $72 million gate.

Mayweather would retire one fight later before coming out of retirement last year to take on former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, in a lucrative boxing match which he comfortably won, with talks in recent months of him challenging the Irishman in MMA now.

"We saw what happened when Mayweather fought McGregor the first time. McGregor now understands that boxing is a different game," Pacquiao told World Boxing News in an exclusive interview. "McGregor was the perfect opponent to hype a fight for Mayweather. But now he will be entering the lion's den if he fights McGregor using MMA rules. This is where grappling and ground games are legal and dangerous for him."

"Absolutely I would want the rematch [with Mayweather]! I hope Mayweather comes out of retirement and we can fight again," Pacquiao added. "But I am not looking past this fight with Matthysse, which will be a challenge for me."

Photo: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Another fight the 39-year-old has repeatedly called for is one with newly-crowned WBA lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1) who is fresh off his win against Jorge Linares over the weekend, becoming the quickest three-weight champion in history in the process.

Pacquiao's adviser Michael Koncz previously stated a fight with Lomachenko could take place if he has a convincing win over Matthysse while adding that it would take place at light welterweight (140 pounds).

However, "Pacman" is willing to fight the Ukrainian at 135 pounds, though it would test his limits, having not fought at that weight since June 2008.

"Yes, of course, we are interested in that fight," Pacquiao explained. "Vasyl Lomachenko just beat Jorge Linares and he has the lightweight belt now (which means we can fight for a title)."

"Why not fight again in America? I have always been a fighter. If a good fight can be made anywhere, we will be there to accept this fight. I could take a fight with Lomachenko at 135, but that would be pushing me to my limits."

It remains to be seen though, whether there is a public interest in Pacquiao taking those fights with four of his seven career losses coming in his last nine fights.