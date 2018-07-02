Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao may be having his retirement fight when he takes on Lucas Matthysse later this month according to the latter's promoter Oscar del la Hoya.

Pacquiao (59-7-2) will be in action for the first time since his controversial unanimous decision loss to Jeff Horn last year, when he takes on Matthysse (39-4-1) for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight title at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 15 (July 14 for the U.S.).

However, doubts emerged since May as to whether the fight would take place due to Pacquiao's MP Promotions reportedly not meeting certain financial deadlines in order for it to happen. The 39-year-old though, would put those doubts to rest, claiming the fight is very much on.

"MP Promotions had already settled the financial issues," Pacquiao said, as per Boxing Scene. "Last Monday, we sent the initial payment to the Golden Boy Promotions and the Matthysse camp. The remaining amount will be released as scheduled."

"We are now on the final phase of our preparations for the July 15 bout. Both of us are preparing hard. I don’t want to predict the outcome but I feel this fight will not last the full distance. May the best man win. Despite our efforts, there are still some individuals who wanted to sabotage the fight. I am saddened, but not affected, by what they are doing. May God enlighten their minds and soften their hearts."

Many felt Pacquiao was robbed after losing his World Boxing Organization welterweight title to Horn last year. But while he is confident of defeating his Argentinean foe later this month, the reality is despite his legendary career, a loss in Malaysia would signal an eighth career defeat, with five of them coming in his last 10 fights.

Age is not the only factor as he will also be without his longtime and legendary coach Freddie Roach this time, and Del La Hoya suspects his fighter in Matthysse could put the final nail in the coffin of the former eight-division champion.

"For me, every legend has its end and I think that this fight with Matthysse may be the end of Pacquiao," Del La Hoya told ESPN Deportes, as per BoxingNews24.

Should the Filipino emerge victorious however, and in a convincing manner, he and his team already have big plans lined up.

While one of them is the unrealistic aim of hoping Floyd Mayweather comes out of retirement again for a lucrative rematch, Pacquiao's other goal is a clash with current pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko.

"Yes, of course, we are interested in that fight," Pacquiao said in May. "Vasyl Lomachenko just beat Jorge Linares and he has the lightweight belt now (which means we can fight for a title)."

"Why not fight again in America? I have always been a fighter. If a good fight can be made anywhere, we will be there to accept this fight. I could take a fight with Lomachenko at 135, but that would be pushing me to my limits."

Lomachenko is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and could be back in action as early as November.