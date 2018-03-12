College Basketball is set to dominate the sports world for the next three weeks now that the field for the 2018 NCAA Tournament has officially been set. Sixty-eight teams will compete during March Madness in hopes of winning the national championship.

The action begins Tuesday with the “First Four” matchups that will trim the field down to 64 teams. The March Madness schedule will include 12 days of basketball taking place in 14 different cities. It’ll take four straight wins—five wins for teams in the First Four—to reach the Final Four and six consecutive victories to win the national championship in the one-and-done tournament.

Most of the first-round matchups are set, and the rest will be known by Wednesday night. The bracket will determine each winner’s upcoming opponent.

Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier are the No.1 seeds that sit atop the four regions. The defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels are the No.2 seed in the West region. Gonzaga was defeated in last year’s national title game, and they are the No.4 seed in that same region.

Half of the teams that reached the 2017 Final Four didn’t even make it into the field for the 2018 NCAA Tournament. It’s been 11 years since the national champions successfully defended their title, though North Carolina has reached the championship game in two straight years.

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Let’s take a look at dates and sites for each round of March Madness 2018.

First Four

March 13 and 14 in Dayton, Ohio

First Round

March 15 and 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; San Diego, California

Second Round

March 16 and 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Wichita, Kansas; Dallas, Texas; Boise, Idaho; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; San Diego, California

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

South Regional

March 22 and 24 in Atlanta, Georgia

West Regional

March 22 and 24 in Los Angeles, California

East Regional

March 23 and 25 in Boston, Massachusetts

Midwest Regional

March 23 and 25 in Omaha, Nebraska

Final Four

March 31 in San Antonio, Texas

National Championship

April 2 in San Antonio, Texas