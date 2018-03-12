The NCAA Tournament will undoubtedly feature some upsets, but March Madness 2018 could see fewer Cinderella stories than usual. Only two lower seeds are favored to win their first-round matchups, according to the latest betting odds, and half of the betting lines are in double-digits.

The game between No.1 overall seed Virginia and No.16 seed UMBC features the largest point spread. Virginia, Duke and Purdue are all favored by at least 20 points. Villanova has the best odds to win the national championship, and they might be a 20-plus point favorite when their first-round matchup is decided after the “First Four” games.

No.10 Butler and No.10 Texas are both favored over No.7 seeds, though both betting lines are less than two points. The matchup between No.9 Florida State and No.8 Missouri is the one pick’em on the schedule.

Odds to win the NCAA Tournament for every team in the bracket (@BovadaLV) #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xAoAcUXh0L — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 12, 2018

Below are the available betting lines for Thursday’s and Friday’s first-round games, as well as the complete TV schedule. These are the consensus odds from multiple sportsbooks in Las Vegas and online, via OddsShark.

Thursday, March 15

No.10. Oklahoma (+1.5) vs. No.7 Rhode Island, 12:15 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.14 Wright State (+13) vs. No.3 Tennessee, 12:40 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.13 UNC Greensboro (+12.5) vs. No.4 Gonzaga, 1:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.16 Penn (+14) vs. No.1 Kansas, 2 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.15 Iona (+20) vs. No.2 Duke, 2:45 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.11 Loyola-Chicago (+2.5) vs. No.6 Miami (Fla.), 3:10 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.12 South Dakota State (+8.5) vs. No.5 Ohio State, 4 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.9 NC State (+2) vs. No.8 Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.16 LIU-Brooklyn/Radford (N/A) vs. No.1 Villanova, 6:50 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.12 Davidson (+6) vs. No.5 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.11 San Diego State (+4) vs. No.6 Houston, 7:20 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.14 Stephen F. Austin (+11.5) vs. No.3 Texas Tech, 7:27 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.9 Alabama (+1.5) vs. No.8 Virginia Tech, 9:20 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.13 Buffalo (+9) vs. No.4 Arizona, 9:40 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.14 Montana (+12) vs. No.3 Michigan, 9:50 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.11 St. Bonaventure/UCLA (N/A) vs. No.6 Florida, 9:57 p.m. EDT, truTV

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Friday, March 16

No.10 Providence (+3.5) vs. No.7 Texas A&M, 12:15 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.15 CSU Fullerton (+20.5) vs. No.2 Purdue, 12:40 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.13 Marshall (+11.5) vs. No.4 Wichita State, 1:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.15 Georgia State (+14) vs. No.2 Cincinnati, 2 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.15 Lipscomb (+19.5) vs. No.2 UNC, 2:45 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.10 Butler (-1.5) vs. No.7 Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.12 Murray State (+10.5) vs. No.5 West Virginia, 4 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.10 Texas (-1) vs. No.7 Nevada, 4:30 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.9 Kansas State (+1) vs. No.8 Creighton, 6:50 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.14 Bucknell (+14.5) vs. No.3 Michigan State, 7:10 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.16 NC Central/Texas Southern (N/A) vs. No.1 Xavier, 7:20 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.13 Charleston (+10.5) vs. No.4 Auburn, 7:27 p.m. EDT, truTV

No.16 UMBC (+22.5) vs. No.1 Virginia, 9:20 p.m. EDT, TNT

No.11. Arizona State/Syracuse vs. No.6 TCU, 9:40 p.m. EDT, CBS

No.9. Florida State (PK) vs. No.8 Missouri, 9:50 p.m. EDT, TBS

No.12. New Mexico State (+5) vs. No.5 Clemson, 9:57 p.m. EDT, truTV