Maybe there isn’t one “great” team that stands out above the rest in March Madness 2018. That doesn’t mean a ton of schools have a real chance at winning this year’s national championship.

When taking a look at the college basketball experts’ predictions, many of the same teams appear in the Final Four. The brackets filled out by those that cover the sport all year look very similar, and only a handful of teams are being picked to cut down the nets on April 2 in San Antonio.

Virginia and Villanova are the two constants that are in most Final Fours. Virginia is the tournament’s No.1 overall seed with just two losses on the season, and they are the heavy favorites in the South region. The No.1 seed in the East, Villanova, has the best national championship odds.

No.4 Arizona is considered to be Virginia’s top competition in the East, in large part because of projected No.1 draft pick DeAndre Ayton. If Villanova falls short of the Final Four, it could be the result of a loss to No.2 Purdue in the Elite Eight.

It doesn’t seem like any experts are picking No.1 Xavier to represent the West in the Final Four. No.3 Michigan and No.4 Gonzaga are popular picks, even with defending champion No.2 North Carolina in the region.

The same goes for No.1 Kansas in the Midwest region. No.2 Duke and No.3 Michigan State are popular Final Four picks.

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Expert Final Four Predictions

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports (Virginia, Gonzaga, Purdue, Michigan State)

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports (Arizona, North Carolina, Villanova, Michigan State)

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports (Virginia, Gonzaga, Villanova, Duke)

Jay Bilas, ESPN (Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Michigan State)

Seth Greenberg, ESPN (Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Michigan State)

Dick Vitale, ESPN (Virginia, Gonzaga, Villanova, Michigan State)

Jay Williams, ESPN (Arizona, Gonzaga, Villanova, Michigan State)

Seth Davis, The Athletic (Virginia, Michigan, Villanova, Duke)

Dana O’Neil, The Athletic (Virginia, Gonzaga, Villanova, Michigan State)

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News (Arizona, Michigan, Villanova, Duke)

Lindsay Schnell, USA Today (Arizona, North Carolina, Villanova, Duke)

Jay Boice, Rachael Dottle & Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight (Virginia, North Carolina, Villanova, Duke)

Ken Pomeroy, KenPom (Virginia, North Carolina, Villanova, Duke)