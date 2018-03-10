Top-ranked Virginia advanced to Saturday night's ACC title game and, in the process, have seen their odds slightly improve to win the NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers have every first-place vote in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll but their 6/1 odds still trail Villanova (9/2) and Duke (5/1).

The Cavaliers, who haven't advanced to the Final Four since 1984, are essentially guaranteed a No.1 seed in the tournament ahead of Selection Sunday. Virginia's only losses came on the road against West Virginia and in a one-point defeat in overtime to Virginia Tech.

Tony Bennett's squad has exceeded experts' wildest expectations. Virginia entered the season unranked and it took until Week 4 for the Cavaliers to crack the Top 25. Virginia has a 4-1 record against ranked teams.

Oddsmakers have improved their opinion of Michigan, as the Wolverines have seen their odds sharply rise in six days. John Beilein's squad, who have won nine straight games and won the Big Ten tournament, were listed on Sunday at 28/1 odds but have since seen their odds jump to 9/1, according to betting site Vegas Insider.

Michigan's rival, Michigan State, has seen their odds slip. While the Spartans still have strong odds at 8/1, they were previously the favorites at 9/2. Michigan's other rival, Ohio State, has seen their odds drop from 20/1 to 33/1.

Other schools of note include Kentucky, who saw their odds improve from 50/1 to 25/1. The Wildcats have overcome a four-game losing streak in February. UCLA, who lost in the Pac-12 Tournament to Arizona on Friday, have not budged from their 66/1 odds. The Bruins are considered a "bubble team."

College Basketball Betting Odds (VegasInsider.com)

Villanova, 9/2

Duke, 5/1

Virginia, 6/1

Michigan State, 8/1

Michigan, 9/1

Kansas, 10/1

North Carolina, 12/1

Purdue, 12/1

Wichita State, 14/1

Florida, 20/1

West Virginia, 20/1

Arizona, 20/1

Xavier, 20/1

Cincinnati, 20/1

Tennessee, 20/1

Texas Tech, 20/1

Kentucky, 25/1

Gonzaga, 25/1

Auburn, 33/1

Ohio State, 33/1

Oklahoma, 40/1

Missouri, 40/1

Alabama, 40/1

Texas A&M, 40/1

Saint Mary's, CA, 50/1

Rhode Island, 50/1

Clemson, 50/1

Penn State, 50/1

UCLA, 66/1

Baylor, 66/1

Seton Hall, 66/1

TCU, 66/1

Texas, 66/1

Arizona State, 66/1

Florida State, 80/1

USC, 80/1

Arkansas, 80/1

Virginia Tech, 80/1

Creighton, 80/1

North Carolina State, 80/1

Louisville, 100/1

Notre Dame, 100/1

Miami, Fl., 100/1

Nevada, 100/1

Loyola-Chicago, 100/1

Houston, 100/1

Syracuse, 100/1

Oklahoma State, 100/1

Washington, 100/1

Butler, 125/1

Middle Tennessee, 125/1

Mississippi State, 125/1

St. John's, 150/1

Indiana, 200/1

Memphis, 200/1

Providence, 200/1

Georgia, 200/1

Kansas State, 200/1

New Mexico State, 250/1

Vermont, 250/1

East Tennessee State, 250/1

Louisiana, 250/1

Harvard, 500/1

Boise State, 500/1

Florida Gulf Coast, 500/1

Charleston, 500/1

Rider, 500/1

Buffalo, 500/1

South Dakota State, 500/1

St. Bonaventure, 500/1

Montana, 1000/1

UNC Asheville, 1000/1

UC Santa Barbara, 1000/1

Pennsylvania, 1000/1

Toledo, 1000/1

Belmont, 1000/1

Nicholls, 1000/1

Winthrop, 1000/1

Savannah State, 1000/1