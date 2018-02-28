After pressuring a number of major corporations to cut ties with the National Rifle Association, protesters will next direct their efforts at tech firms that have relationships with the controversial organization.

The protest, set to take place on Thursday and organized under the banner #March1NRABoycott, will include a boycott of a number of companies that have ties to the NRA, including American tech firms like Apple, Amazon, Roku and YouTube.

Photo: Elvert Barnes/Flickr

A number of celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing have been leading the charge, along with several well-known activists including Shannon Coulter —the organizer of the #GrabYourWallet protests that have encouraged boycotts of businesses that carry Trump products.

That effort will in part target tech giants that distribute NRA content. Amazon, Apple and Roku all carry the NRA TV app, which the organization uses to distribute original content that it produces. YouTube has also been targeted for the protest for hosting the NRA TV channel.

It seems unlikely that the protests will have any sway on the tech companies, whether they agree with the cause or not. Unlike other companies that offer discounts of advantages to NRA members, the tech firms just have platforms that the NRA happens to use.

Roku has already rejected requests to remove the NRA TV app from its platform. In a statement, the company said it shares “deep sadness about the recent tragedy that occurred in Florida,” but noted “voices on all sides of an issue or cause are free to operate a channel” on the Roku platform.

“We do not curate or censor based on viewpoint. We are not promoting or being paid to distribute NRA TV. We do not and have not ever had a commercial relationship with the NRA,” the Roku spokesperson said. “Their channel is free to consumers with no ads. We welcome Moms Demand Action and other important groups to use our platform to share their messages too.”

Apple, Amazon and YouTube have yet to comment on the demand to remove NRA content but are likely to provide a similar response as Roku.

YouTube has not been entirely inactive in regards to content shared on the site in the wake of the Parkland shooting. The company removed a conspiracy theory video claiming one of the victims of the mass shooting was a crisis actor and has delivered strikes to a number channels—including Alex Jones and InfoWars —for spreading misinformation about the shooting.

Apple has in the past taken action against what it deemed to be objectionable content in apps on its platforms. Following the killing of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, Apple removed apps and games that contained images or references to the confederate flag.

Following the same tragic shooting, Amazon took action to stop selling the confederate flag and related items.

A number of companies have already cut ties with the NRA following pressure from protesters. Airlines including Delta and United; rental car companies Avis, Hertz, Enterprise and National; insurance company MetLife, cybersecurity company Symantec and others have all announced their intentions to distance themselves from the NRA.