Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro just tied the knot in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

The couple’s union was featured on live television as part of Fox’s New Year’s Eve special with host, Steve Harvey. Following her highly publicized wedding, Menounos told People that she actually struggled with finding the perfect wedding dress for her special day.

“You have to think you’re outside in Times Square, it’s freezing, you need something beautiful but appropriate,” she said. The first thing the Sirius XM host did was to look for wedding dresses on Pinterest.

Menounos found her first option for her wedding dress, but realized that wearing it may not be ideal considering she will be changing inside a small-sized room. Luckily, her second dress was a perfect fit so she decided to go with it.

“The cameraman who doesn’t even know me, cried. It was such a moment. I cried too,” she said.

Meanwhile, prior to her and Undergaro’s memorable wedding, Menounos first had to face a difficult time in her life. A few months ago, she underwent surgery after her doctor found a golf ball-sized meningioma tumor in her brain. Months prior to her diagnosis, Menounos took care of her mom who was battling stage 4 brain cancer.

Last summer, the host opened up about the humbling experience and said that she saw her illness as a blessing because it encouraged her to change her life.

“As women, we’re always thinking you have to be the perfect daughter, the perfect friend, worker, everything, it’s exhausting. We’re caretakers and we put ourselves last. Always. I guess I realized I didn’t value myself in a lot of ways. That was a really important lesson for me,” she said.

During an interview with Extra (via E! News) in July, Menounos also said that her doctor told her the tumor is 98 percent benign, but there was still a possibility that it won’t be. Luckily for her, it wasn’t cancer.

“I tell people all the time if your car is making a weird noise, you take it to the mechanic. How come when our body is making weird noises, we ignore it? I’m so lucky that I went to the doctor and raised the alarm,” she said.

