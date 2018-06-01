A mother was charged with child neglect and endangering a minor after her 2-year-old son accidentally ate a marijuana-infused candy. The child was hospitalized Wednesday with “life-threatening overdose symptoms,” the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies and paramedics were called to the woman's Oregon home in the 14000 block of White Pine Way. After first responders arrived at the scene, Katelynn Joy, 27, told them that her son had eaten a THC-infused edible candy that was on the table.

The toddler was taken to St. Charles Medical Center after paramedics found him to be in distress.

Authorities said the mother found the half-eaten candy and "waited several hours, until the THC overdose symptoms worsened, before calling 911," the sergeant said, adding the toddler had “life-threatening overdose symptoms."

The THC-infused candies, in this case, were homemade because of which the "ingredients or amount of THC are unknown," authorities said.

Authorities cited Joy with endangering the welfare of a minor and child neglect II but she was not taken into custody.

"THC stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, and is the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana that gives the user the intoxication 'high'. Unlike tobacco, marijuana edible products are not required to have printed health warnings or safety packaging and are often attractive to children when formed into candies, desserts or beverages. Often the THC doses are made for adults and can be dangerous for children and animals," Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp said.

Symptoms of a marijuana overdose or excessive consumption include rapid heart rate, hallucinations, vomiting, mental confusion, panic attacks, and extreme paranoia.

THC can be dangerous for children and animals, the sheriff's office warned, urging parents to take proper care.

"If you suspect a child or animal has consumed marijuana or THC infused products, call 911 or your veterinarian immediately. The Poison Control Center is also available 24/7 at 800-222-1222 and the ASPCA Animal Poison Control is available at 888-426-4435," police wrote.

