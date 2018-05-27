Marlon and Ashley go to couples therapy in an effort to keep their unusual relationship intact in Season 2 of NBC’s “Marlon.”

In the just-released promo for the comedy’s sophomore run, Ashley (Essence Atkins) tells Marlon (Marlon Wayans) that they need to work on their relationship if they want their “cool divorce” to last.

When Ashley’s best friend Yvette (Bresha Webb) suggests that the exes should see a therapist, Marlon quickly says, “Black people don’t go to couples counseling.”

Despite Marlon’s hesitation, he and Ashley eventually book an appointment with strong-willed relationship therapist Kamala (Kim Wayans).

“You’re on a plane that’s going down. Call Ashley, tell everything you never said,” Kamala tells Marlon.

“I have so many regrets,” Marlon admits to his ex-wife in what appears to be a sketch.

“You do?” asks Ashley.

“But right now I have to save all these people on the plane,” Marlon says.

Apparently, their first session with Kamala isn’t a success, which shouldn’t be a surprise as Kamala isn’t really a therapist.

According to the synopsis for the Season 2, episode 1, Marlon ends up experiencing a breakthrough and realizes he should try and change his ways after he exposes Kamala as a fraud. Elsewhere in the episode, Stevie (Diallo Riddle) gives Yvette an intense massage.

The second episode of the new season will air right after the season opener. According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 2, Marlon convinces Ashley to pretend that they are still married when his sisters come to town. While Marlon is committed to showing his sisters that he and Ashley are still happily married in order to keep them from freaking out and being disappointed in him, the charade eventually gets harder to keep up, prompting him to finally confront them in an epic confession.

Elsewhere in the installment, after receiving a psychic reading from Lenora, Stevie tries to woo Yvette as he thinks they are destined to be together.

While the actresses who will play Marlon’s sisters are unclear, the synopsis reveals that Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley guest star in the episode.

“Marlon’s” two-episode Season 2 premiere airs on Thursday, June 14, starting at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.