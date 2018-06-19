Marlon and Ashley pretend that they are still married in this week’s back-to-back episode of “Marlon.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 3 of the NBC comedy, Marlon (Marlon Wayans) convinces her ex, Ashley (Essence Atkins), to pretend that they are still in a relationship when her sisters come to town. But as the weekend goes on, the charade gets harder to keep up, leading Marlon to finally confront them in an epic confession.

As revealed in promo photos for the episode, Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley guest star in the episode as Marlon’s sisters, Lenora and Lovie.

Elsewhere in the installment, Stevie (Diallo Riddle) tries to woo Yvette (Bresha Webb) as he thinks they are destined to be together after getting a psychic reading from Lenora.

Meanwhile, in Season 2, episode 4, Marlon and Ashley go to see Kamala Shabazz (Kim Wayans), a strong-willed relationship therapist, to help stabilize their rocky divorce. But when Marlon discovers that Kamala is a fraud, he experiences a breakthrough and realizes he should change his ways. Also in the episode, Stevie gives Yvette an intense massage.

The Marlon Wayans and Christopher Moynihan-created sitcom kicked off its new season with back-to-back episodes last Thursday night, and according to Variety, the first episode averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3 million viewers, while the second episode drew a 0.6 and 2.4 million. For comparison, the series premiere drew a 1.3 and 5.3 million viewers and a second episode the same night drew a 1.0 and 4 million.

The news outlet added that the Season 2 opener also fell short of the Season 1 Live+Same Day average of a 1.0 and 4.3 million viewers.

Despite the show’s soft return, Wayans assured fans that the new season is better than the show’s freshman run. “As fun as last season was, Season 2, it’s a step-up,” Wayans said in a featurette promoting the show’s new season.“We have a family show that’s dealing with divorce, but it’s not about breaking up. It’s about finding ways to stay together.”

“Marlon” Season 2, episodes 3 and 4 air back-to-back on Thursday, June 21, starting at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.