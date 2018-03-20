Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” doesn’t work out for everyone, but that doesn’t mean they don’t find their happily ever after elsewhere. Many former “MAFS” stars have welcomed babies since the cameras stopped rolling.

Sam Role: The Season 3 participant split from husband Neil Bowlus at the end of filming. Sam has since met her soul mate, analyst Chris Wise. They announced Tuesday that Sam is four months pregnant. The couple got engaged in January.

“We both really want a little boy, but we wouldn’t be disappointed to have a little girl!” she told People. “All that really matters is that the baby is happy and healthy.”

The pregnancy was particularly exciting for Sam since she wasn’t sure she could get pregnant. She was diagnosed with endometriosis, which can make it difficult for women to conceive.

Neil congratulated his ex-wife as soon as the news went public. Neil and Sam have been vocal about remaining friends post-“Married at First Sight.”

Nick Pendergrast: In “MAFS” Season 4, Nick married Sonia Granados. They split about a year later in March 2017. In July, Nick revealed that he was expecting twins with AfterBuzz TV host Heather Yerrid, who hosted a “Married at First Sight” after show. The personality also didn’t believe she could get pregnant. Their twins were born Dec. 10, 2017, two months ahead of their due date. They welcomed a boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae.

Sonia didn’t seem thrilled when she heard the news, noting that she has “a right to [be] irate [for] many things.” Still, she wished the couple well.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner: These two are the only “Married at First Sight” couple to have a baby. After suffering a miscarriage in 2016, Jamie and Doug welcomed Henley Grace Hehner on Aug. 22, 2017. They chronicled the first few months of their parenthood journey in “Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One.”

Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Lifetime

Vaughn Copeland: The Season 1 participant divorced Monet Bell at the end of the season. He went on to have a son, Zaire William Copeland, born Sept. 3, 2016, with girlfriend Jenny.

“Married at First Sight” Season 6 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.