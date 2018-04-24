The “Married at First Sight” Season 6 finale is sure to be suspenseful. In a clip exclusive to International Business Times (seen above), Shawniece Jackson reveals that she isn’t sure if Jephte Pierre will choose divorce on Decision Day.

Shawniece calls her mom to chat in the in the sneak-peek video. Decision Day is this weekend, and she tells her mother that she is a little scared.

“I’m kind of worried because of what he said,” she reveals.

Last week, Shawniece told her husband that she couldn’t be in a marriage “by herself.” Instead of reassuring his wife, Jephte suggested that they shouldn’t be together. She isn’t sure if he just said it in the heat of the moment or if he really plans to ask for a divorce this weekend.

Photo: Lifetime/Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

“I got married at first sight because I wanted to spend the rest of my life with someone. Like, I wanted someone to share all of my compliments, all my goals,” Shawniece tells the cameras. “As much as I’m confident and I still want to stay married and I still want to be fully in this, I still don’t know what’s going through Jephte’s head.”

The couple has been through some serious ups and downs since meeting at the altar on the Lifetime reality show. Shawniece is obviously still committed, but she isn’t sure her husband is willing to stay married. “I’m just worried because I know what he said, and I don’t know if he overcame those thoughts,” the wife adds. “I don’t know what the future holds. I am taking a risk with my husband needing time for everything, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Shawniece and Jephte are likely shaken by their friends’ decision to divorce early. Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic called it quits last week and revealed to their co-stars that they weren’t even going to continue living together and try to make it work through the end of filming. After Jonathan recorded a fight they had, Molly ended up looking manipulative and they hit their breaking point. They are officially done.

They are the second couple in the history of “Married at First Sight” to split before Decision Day, with the first being Derek Schwartz and Heather Seidel in Season 4. At least Molly and Jonathan made it through their first honeymoon before splitting.

Tune into the “Married at First Sight” Season 6 finale Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT to find out if any other couples will choose divorce on Decision Day.