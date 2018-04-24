“Married at First Sight” Season 6 came to an end on Tuesday night and the couples had to decide whether they wanted to stay together or get divorced. Lifetime’s 2018 finale kept fans guessing until the very end, but ultimately, not all the marriages could last.

Jonathan Francetic and Molly Duff: This couple decided on divorce before the “MAFS” finale. When they head into Decision Day, Molly apologizes for how she acted in the last two weeks of their relationship. She actually felt they got along really well. She says, “The only part that was missing for me was that I didn’t feel like I wanted to jump his bones.”

She says she wants peace, and Jonathan says that the situation is sad. He doesn’t want to say anything else because he doesn’t think it will make a difference. Dr. Jessica Griffin asks them to share what they are grateful for. Molly shares how grateful she is that Jon was a good person and is in this for the right reasons.

For Jon, that question is more difficult. He lost his job when he agreed to be on the show. He says he doesn’t have a place to live. Molly says that it might be a blessing that he gets to start over, but Jon isn’t so sure. Even when Pastor Cal Roberson pushes him, Jon says that Cal doesn’t know what it was like to be with Molly.

Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Lifetime

His estranged wife asks the experts to see this as a sign that their failure as a couple isn’t entirely her fault. Jon doesn’t ever acknowledge when she puts in the effort. Dr. Pepper Schwartz said that he’s likely too hurt to see the silver lining right now.

Jessica asks them if their fight in Florida was the main contributing factor to their marriage, and they start to reflect on the trip fondly. They acknowledge that they’re a good match, and Cal says that this is “ridiculous.” There is very clearly chemistry between them, but they’re giving up.

Molly maintains that they’ve made their decision. When asked if she’d want to stay married if he didn’t want a divorce, Molly says she thinks there were a lot of good things about their relationship, but she still wants a divorce. Jon really wants to move on as well. They are definitely getting divorced.

Photo: Lifetime/Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre: Jephte reveals that he cares about Shawniece, but they aren’t passionately in love. He worries if they’ll ever get there, which is a red flag for his wife. However, Jephte clarifies that he thinks they are meant for each other.

Shawniece gets emotional as she says she has been praying about this a lot. She tells her husband that he is an awesome person, and she wants to stay married. “I believe in us,” she says.

This result wasn’t too surprising, especially since it was revealed that Shawniece is pregnant, People reports.

Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/Lifetime

Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg: When these two meet with the experts, they talk about their tendency to fight dirty. They’re working on arguing less and dealing with not always winning their disagreements. Jaclyn says they’ll never be able to work if Ryan doesn’t learn to let things go.

Ryan says his wife is the person he wants to be with and he wants to figure out how to make her happy. He wants to stay together. Jaclyn acknowledges that their relationship isn’t easy, but she wants to stay married too. “There’s so much more to come that’s gonna be great,” she says. She says she’s been falling in love with her husband every day, and their relationship will only get better.

The “Married at First Sight” Season 6 reunion special will reveal if the couples are still together or if there were any divorces after filming wrapped.