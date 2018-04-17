Ryan Buckley and Jaclyn Schwartzberg have had some ups and downs, and it looks like the “Married at First Sight” couple will be more confused than ever in Season 6, episode 15.

In a clip exclusive to International Business Times (seen above), Ryan and Jaclyn reunite after spending the night with their respective friends. “After sitting with the girls and talking about how decision day is coming up, I realize that this is the biggest decision of my life. So if this doesn’t work out, I will be devastated,” Jaclyn tells Lifetime’s cameras.

Ryan relaxed with his boys and got their input on his marriage. “I do appreciate their advice, you know,” he tells the producers. “But right now, I’m really torn about decision day. Me and Jackie have been in a really up and down relationship. I have the right to feel scared. I have the right to be apprehensive.”

Photo: Lifetime/Karolina Wojtasik

“Married at First Sight” pairs up strangers to meet at the altar. After their wedding, they spend several weeks living as a married couple before they decide if they want to get divorced or stay married. It looks like Jaclyn and Ryan aren’t sure which they’ll choose on decision day.

The sneak-peek video ends as the two sit down for a chat, but “Married at First Sight” fans will have to tune in Tuesday night to see what they say.

When Jaclyn spoke to IBT before the “MAFS” Season 6 premiere, she said that she hopes viewers will watch the tough moments in her relationship and understand that sometimes those struggles strengthen a marriage.

“I hope viewers recognize that love can truly grow and that it is not all about first impressions,” she said. “For me, it was the experiences and getting to know his friends and family that really led me to fall for him. I also hope people recognize the extreme importance of truly communicating with your partner and to not give up when things appear tough. Sometimes it is the tough times that make your relationship stronger.”

“Married at First Sight” Season 6, episode 15 airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.