Marvel Studios released their class photo Thursday with over 75 people who helped bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. After 10 years, there are tons of people who helped make the MCU successful, and not all of them could fit in the photo. These actors play unforgettable characters, but they couldn’t make it to picture day.

Tom Hiddleston — It’s tough to imagine the MCU without Loki. Hiddleston brought to life one of the few truly compelling Marvel villains in the “Thor” and “Avengers” films, but Hiddleston was MIA during the October photo shoot.

Josh Brolin — The actor has had limited screen time as Thanos in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” but that will change in “Avengers: Infinity War.” He is being built up as the worst threat in the history of Marvel Studios’ movies, but Brolin isn’t in the class photo.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Clark Gregg — The Phil Coulson actor is nowhere to be seen in the group photo. He united the team in “Avengers,” and he’s still saving the world on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” The actor has clarified that he was at New York Comic Con on the day the photo was taken.

Bradley Cooper — The voice of Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians of the Galaxy” is the only Guardian missing from the picture.

Idris Elba — Heimdall can see all, but he can’t see himself in this Marvel photo. Elba has played an important figure in all three “Thor” films, but he was also absent.

The Oscar Winners — These actors aren’t in the photo, but they have something more impressive: an Academy Award. Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia in “Black Panther”), Cate Blanchett (Hela in “Thor: Ragnarok”), Tilda Swinton (Ancient One in “Doctor Strange”), Anthony Hopkins (Odin in “Thor” franchise), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster in “Thor” franchise) and Benicio Del Toro (The Collector in “Guardians of the Galaxy”) are all missing from the photo.

It is obvious that Marvel tried to get as many MCU stars as they could, but it would be unrealistic to hope that every important face from the franchise had a clear schedule on the same day. In any case, Marvel Studios still assembled an impressive lineup.

In addition to over 30 filmmakers, the photo includes the following actors: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Holland, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Frank Grillo, Letitia Wright, Laurence Fishburne, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Stan, Ty Simpkins, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Goldblum.

After 10 years, Marvel Studios is still going strong and will release its 20th film this year. “Black Panther” is due out in February, “Avengers: Infinity War” bows in May and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” number 20, premieres in July.