“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan has had a whirlwind year. The 1950s-set dramedy premiered to rave reviews in November. She earned a Golden Globe in January, and she is already in the middle of filming Season 2 while Amazon Prime’s Emmy campaign is in full force. The actress told International Business Times that there are upsides and downsides to being a runaway success.

“As somebody who has never done comedy and was horrified every single second of shooting this first season, [the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy] certainly is a nice little confidence boost,” she told IBT at a PaleyLive event for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” in New York earlier this month.

“It also adds a fair amount of pressure,” she continued. “We want to be able to keep the second season at the level that the first was and then some and challenge ourselves further.”

There are plenty of challenges that Brosnahan is excited to tackle. Details about “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 2, which will continue to be run by “Gilmore Girls” masterminds Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, are being kept under wraps, but filming kicked off in France earlier this year, something the leading lady was very happy about. Brosnahan also revealed that she is also looking forward to Midge balancing her new life as a comic with her other roles.

“Well, we went to Paris — that was exciting. And I’m really excited to explore the ways in which Midge’s three different worlds collide,” the actress said. “She’s a budding standup comedian, a newly working woman and a housewife, question mark? Mother, daughter and those worlds don’t belong in the same story. And I’m excited to see how she’s forced to manage them in Season 2.”

The Golden Globe winner (and likely soon-to-be Emmy nominee) added that Midge’s relationship with her children will continue to be explored throughout the series, even though Midge doesn’t seem like the world’s best mother.

“Midge had children because she wanted to, but she wanted those things because that was the only option ever presented to her,” the actress explained. “She wanted to be exactly like her mother, and she did it and then realizes that other options do exist. That there could perhaps be another path for her, and maybe the motherhood gene is not deeply embedded in her body.”

Fans will find out more when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime. A release date has yet to be revealed.

