“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 will not be the last flight for our favorite team. ABC announced Monday that the flagship Marvel TV show will return for Season 6, and the cast and crew are beyond excited.

Daisy Johnson actress Chloe Bennet revealed that the cast has been holding this secret in for a little while now, but she was relieved that the Season 6 renewal news was finally out in the open. “Thank god the word is out....I’m so bad at keeping secrets. But yes dear friends and fans #AgentsofSHEILD is coming back for more. Get readyyyyy,” she tweeted.

Fellow original cast member Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays scientist Jemma Simmons, was also very excited about “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” being brought back. “So, we be coming BACK,” she wrote in an emoji-filled tweet. “THANK YOU to you wonderful fans for going on this crazy fun journey with us. SEASON 6. Say whaaaaaa?!?!?! LOVE YOU ALL”

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Their co-star Natalia Cordova-Buckley, who plays Elena “Yo Yo” Rodriguez, was equally pumped. She thanked the fans for their support in one tweet, seen below, and shared a video of showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen dancing at a party in another.

Tancharoen posed a simple question to fans: “You ready for SIX?!”

Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb previously told International Business Times that he believed that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was not at the end of the road yet. “I hope, obviously, that we will continue to tell more stories,” he told IBT.

Before they get pumped for Season 6, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” viewers first must get ready for Friday’s Season 5 finale. The agents realized that their serum that was intended to stop General Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) from ending the world is likely the only thing that can save Coulson (Clark Gregg) from dying after his Ghost Rider deal. Will they save Coulson or save the world?

Perhaps Gregg gave audiences a clue when he retweeted celebratory messages. One tweet used the hashtag #CoulsonLives, which was what was used when the TV show kicked off with Coulson’s return from the dead. His death would certainly bring the show full circle, but as Marvel fans know, death isn’t the end for many of these characters.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 6 will be shortened with only 13 episodes, Variety reports, down from the usual 22. It has not been decided if the abbreviated run is the final season.

In any case, Coulson’s story certainly won’t end with the TV show. He’ll return to the big screen in “Captain Marvel,” a Marvel Cinematic Universe film which takes place in the 1990s, long before Coulson was leading his team. The film hits theaters March 8.