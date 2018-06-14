“Captain Marvel” isn’t even in theaters yet, but fans are already waiting for her protégé to get started. A report that Marvel is casting Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel got fans excited on Thursday. However, Marvel Comics writer G. Willow Wilson confirmed that the casting call is fake.

Movie Casting Call reported that the studio is looking for someone who can play the character in a standalone film next year.

“Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is now casting a female actress to portray the role of Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan. This character is an American Muslim from Jersey City, New Jersey, and will star in a new stand-alone film ‘Ms. Marvel’ to go into production next year. The character will be ‘comic book accurate,’” the website notes.

G. Willow Wilson, who co-created the character and has been writing “Ms. Marvel” comics since 2014, told fans that the call is a scam.

Kamala is a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City, New Jersey. In the comics, she is a teen who discovers her Inhuman genes and after Carol Danvers gets promoted to Captain Marvel, Khan assumes the mantle of Ms. Marvel.

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio wanted to adapt Kamala Khan for the big screen, which is why many may have believed the casting call. He said that they hadn’t yet because they first needed to introduce Brie Larson’s character, who is due on the big screen next year. At the PGA Produced By Conference (via /Film) Feige explained, “We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by.”

Many have been hoping that Kamala Khan will make a cameo in “Captain Marvel,” which hits theaters in March 2019.

Feige added that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have more characters following in the footsteps of veteran heroes. He noted that audiences will see “different incarnations of characters we know.”

Vague comments like that are the norm for Marvel. Very few official announcements have been made about Phase 4.

All fans know for sure is that “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is getting a sequel and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is in the works. A “Black Widow” solo film also seems very likely, with several reliable outlets reported that Jac Schaeffer is writing the script and Scarlett Johansson has signed on. Still, Marvel has not confirmed that Natasha Romanoff-centered movie.