Matt Lauer has decided to leave his home in The Hamptons amid his divorce with estranged wife Annette Roque. The former “Today” show anchor has also put his 11-room NYC apartment on the market.

On Wednesday, an insider familiar with Lauer’s whereabouts dished to Us Weekly that the television personality has moved out of his home with soon-to-be ex-wife Roque and their three children. Lauer reportedly reached the decision to do so after much prodding from Roque.

“Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” the insider said. “It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids.”

Aside from exiting his family’s home, the 60-year-old television news anchor has decided to sell his lavish Manhattan apartment. Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that Lauer is selling his Upper East Side property with the asking price of $7,350,000.

The swanky apartment reportedly comes with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a large laundry/playroom. It houses a corner library and it also has a private elevator landing. The private master bedroom suite has two large dressing rooms, two marble bathrooms and a master sitting room.

Lauer’s apartment is notably adorned with multiple 1985 Andy Warhol prints of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. It is being assumed that the art pieces were bought by Lauer through the influence of Roque, who was borth in the Netherlands.

It isn’t clear where Lauer is currently staying, but his ex-wife Nancy Alspaugh told Radar Online that he is living a simple life to avoid public attention. “He’s keeping a very low profile,” she said of her ex-husband’s situation.

Asplaugh also revealed that Lauer gave her a heads up before the sexual misconduct allegations against him became public. “We have been close friends for years, and before it all came out he told me not to believe it,” she revealed.

Lauer was fired from NBC last November after a female employee came forward with claims that the news anchor sexually harassed her in the workplace. Variety and The New York Times later published details of the alleged misconduct.

