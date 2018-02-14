The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are in full swing and the “Today” show is onsite to report on all of the action. However, this time around, coverage of the games will be a bit different considering NBC fired longtime anchor Matt Lauer last year.

Hoda Kotb, who was named as Lauer’s replacement in January, is no stranger to the Olympics, but the reporter realizes the trip will mark a special moment in her and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie’s relationship now that their 60-year-old colleague is no longer on the scene.

During an interview with People, Kotb revealed she and her co-worker are in a “transitional period,” after Lauer was fired over sexual harassment allegations and she was tapped to take his place on the NBC show.

“You just have to accept that this is the way it is, and we’re just making our way. And we both love sports, we both love the Olympics, and I think we’re going to end up having a great time,” Kotb said.

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Guthrie agreed with her colleague admitting, “There’s no question this has been a transition.”

The television personality explained the two are trying to make the best out of the situation and focus on the show. “We’re just trying to move forward and appreciate the good situation we have now and we’ll just continue to try to do our best.”

Guthrie confessed she was excited about the switch to Olympic coverage, which will allow others to focus on the spirit of the competition.

“You can’t overthink it. You just have to the show you know how to do, and that’s what I think we’re trying to do. We have a great story to tell because the Olympics is just pure, unmitigated joy. It’s a happy story for our country; It’s something that everybody can do together. It’s great to have the show revolve around that for a couple of weeks.”

After he was fired from the network in November, Lauer apologized for his behavior and has tried to keep a low profile. However, the anchor has been spotted on several occasions running errands and spending time with his wife and kids near their home in Sag Harbor, New York.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images