Months after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC following sexual harassment accusations, the anchor has reportedly begun the process of divorce with his wife Annette Roque. The Dutch model, who shares three children with the journalist, quietly began hashing out the details to end their union while making a large financial request from her husband.

Since Lauer’s termination from the network in November 2017, the couple has been plagued by divorce rumors and have been spotted together less and less. Following reports the two were gearing up for divorce, sources revealed what Roque expects to receive once her marriage is over.

Insiders told Us Weekly, the model is “asking for a one-time cash payout of $20 million instead of requesting spousal support.”

With the hefty amount, Roque will only ask for Lauer to pay for the children’s necessities once they are divorced. “If she does get the $20 million, Annette won’t ask for child support, but Matt will pay for major expenses for the kids, education, healthcare until they are 21,” the source explained.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Roque will also be seeking possession of two of the couple’s homes, including their house in the Hamptons and their 40-acre horse farm in Water Mill, New York. The pair, who also owns a ranch in New Zealand, is expected to sell the property and “share the profits.”

Although Lauer and Roque appear to be attempting to reach an agreement with one another, those close to the couple revealed co-existing in the same home became an issue for the model, who was desperate to get her husband out of the family home.

In April, Lauer reportedly moved out of The Hamptons home he shared with Roque and their children. “Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids,” the insider continued.

Lauer and Roque reportedly “started the divorce process” in January, and are still working on reaching an agreement.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images