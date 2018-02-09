Many people were shocked when NBC announced Matt Lauer was fired over sexual harassment allegations, but fellow journalist Connie Chung revealed she happy the network chose to cut ties with the anchor after receiving a complaint.

In November, NBC released a statement revealing Lauer was let go after an employee filed a detailed complaint accusing him of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Since then, the anchor has kept a low profile but that hasn’t stopped former colleagues and other public figures from condemning his behavior.

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Chung revealed both Lauer’s termination, as well as CBS television personality Charlie Rose’s, who was also accused of sexual harassment, was a step in the right direction.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“I’m very proud of CBS and NBC for just taking quick action,” she told the host.

“Some people might be victims of precipitous action but these two, the reports about them seemed excessive,” she added.

Chung went on to express her triumphant feeling, hoping the terminations will change the future for women in their workplaces. “I was thrilled for this moment, for women!”

During her interview, Chung admitted she was also a victim of sexual harassment. “Well, let me say for the record that anybody who sexually harassed me is now dead,” said.

Cohen then asked the journalist if she felt harassed throughout her career and she admitted it was something she experienced often. “Oh yeah, sure, every day. I mean, a lot, especially when I started out.”

While Chung did not name those who sexually harassed her, she maintained she was quite impressed with how CBS and NBC handled Rose and Lauer’s termination.

Shortly after being fired from NBC, Lauer issued an apology for the pain he caused, but noted some of the things he was accused of were untrue.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said in his statement.

A little over a month after his termination, NBC replaced Lauer with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, and it appears the network has been determined to move on from the scandal.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images