Matt Lauer was fired from NBC in November after being accused of sexual harassment and since then, the anchor has reportedly been struggling to keep his family from falling apart.

Lauer, who has been spending a majority of his time at his home in the Hamptons, has been doing his best to work on his marriage and make sure his kids are happy.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, “Today” show anchor Willie Geist revealed that he still talks to Lauer.

He confessed that the journalist has now turned his attention to bonding with his family, which consists of wife Annette Roque, as well as the three children they share together, sons Jack, 16, Thijs, 11 and daughter Romy, 14.

“He’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out,” Geist told the media outlet.

The anchor went on to reveal that Lauer is “as good as he can be” and has kept in touch with his former colleague.

“I’ve texted with him just on a personal level,” Geist said of reaching out to the former NBC anchor, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Dec. 30.

After being accused of sexual harassment, Lauer and Roque have found themselves at the center of divorce rumors.

Shortly after news of the journalist’s termination was revealed, he and the Dutch model were spotted without their wedding rings.

Despite the tough time in their marriage, in December, sources told People Lauer “is fighting to save the marriage. He doesn’t want a divorce. Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

A second source revealed the model removed her ring out of anger and requested that Lauer take his off as well. The insider stated that the couple’s children have noticed the tension and the two don’t intend on keeping them in the dark.

“The kids are noticing this, but they’re being very open about this and explaining everything,” the source said at the time.

On Nov. 29, the “Today” Twitter account released a statement announcing the end of NBC’s relationship with Lauer.

Meanwhile, a company email revealed that although the allegations were the first complaint the network received in over 20 years, they didn’t believe it was an isolated incident and had a duty to protect their employees.

Lauer has since apologized for his behavior and promised to do some soul searching now that he has some free time on his hands.

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images