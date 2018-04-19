Although it has been months since NBC fired Matt Lauer following a sexual harassment complaint filed against him, his former coworker, Katie Couric, is still struggling to come to terms with the allegations made against the man she worked with for 15 years.

During a Q&A session at BuzzFeed’s New York City headquarters to promote her new show “America Inside Out,” the journalist revealed she is still dealing with Lauer’s fall from grace following reports of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

“I don’t think I have reconciled it, honestly, because it’s very upsetting and disappointing. I also really don’t know the details of these incidents still,” she said on Tuesday.

“And I think a lot of people who worked on the show when I was there, and when Matt and I did the Today show, don’t really understand the extent of these incidents or what exactly happened and, you know, separating truth from fiction.”

Couric, who worked with Lauer on the “Today” show from 1994-2006, revealed she has been debating whether a sexual relationship can actually be consensual when one person is in a higher position compared to the other.

“I think the whole notion that I’ve grappled with, for me is, what does consensual mean and can a relationship truly be consensual when there is this imbalance of power?” Couric said.

“So I’m still sort of sorting it out honestly in my mind and I think these ongoing conversations with other women of all ages — and men too, I think men need to be included in the conversation — are really helpful,” she explained.

While Couric focuses on coming to terms with her former colleagues’ behavior, Lauer has been reportedly testing the waters to see if he can make a comeback after being fired by NBC.

The journalist grabbed dinner at Omar at Vaucluse in New York City on Friday, according to Page Six.

Lauer was fired from NBC on Nov. 29, after the network received a report of inappropriate behavior. The journalist has since apologized for his actions but insisted the allegations brought against were not all true.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said in a statement at the time.

