The year isn’t over quite yet, but it looks like Matt Lauer’s final days of 2017 are continuing to go downhill.

Following his firing from NBC and his long-term position as an anchor on the “Today” show in November, there have been reports that the network has implemented new employee rules in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him. In addition, the recent ratings uptick that has seen his former show reach number one in the ratings department the last several weeks seem to also be falling.

Employees from the network revealed that Lauer’s termination from the “Today” show has resulted in strict anti-sexual harassment rules.

Sources told Page Six that employees are now expected to report any inappropriate behavior in the workplace and work romances are no longer tolerated.

Employees who wish to hug must keep the embrace very brief and avoid body contact as well, and they are also no longer allowed to share taxis. Another new rule states that vegan workers cannot be taken to steakhouses.

On top of the new rules at work, “Today” is also reportedly coming close to losing its spot as the number one morning show since Lauer was fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Nielsen ratings for the week of Dec. 18-22 revealed that the NBC show averaged 4.38 million viewers compared to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which brought in 4.33 million. This means the NBC show could easily lose its lead in the weeks to come.

Since Lauer’s termination from the network, there have also been several rumors that there is a good chance his wife, Annette Roque, will divorce him. Not long after the sexual allegations were made against the journalist, the Dutch model was spotted without her wedding ring, according to E! News.

Later on, she was seen leaving a New York City law firm, with many believing she was beginning the divorce process. However, over Christmas weekend, the couple was spotted spending time together in the Hamptons at a horse farm with one of their children.

Although Roque’s father previously told the Daily Mail that the model “is not going to stay” with her husband, sources told People that Lauer “is fighting to save the marriage. He doesn’t want a divorce. Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

Lauer and Roque share three kids together, daughter Romy and sons, Jack and Thijs.

