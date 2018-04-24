A new month is on the horizon which means there are also new tv shows and seasons coming to a screen near you. Whether you pick up the remote and turn on the television or tune into a show using Hulu or any other streaming service, there will be plenty of things to watch.

With over 35 series premiering in May, Netflix subscribers will be happy to know Season 2 of “Dear White People” will begin streaming Friday, May 2. Meanwhile, “Bachelorette” fans can look forward to tuning into the latest season starting Monday, May 28 on ABC.

Before May 1 rolls around, find out which shows you should keep an eye out for ahead of the scheduled premiere dates.

Wednesday, May 2

“Colony” Season 3 premieres at 10 p.m. EDT on USA.

Friday, May 4

“Dear White People” Season 2 will premiere on Netflix.

Sunday, May 6,

“Vida” Season 1 will premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.

“Sweetbitter” series premiere will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Starz.

“I’m Dying Up Here” Season 2 premieres at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

“Naked And Afraid XL” Season 4 will premiere at 10 p.m. EDT on Discovery.

Monday, May 7

“Best Baker In America” Season 2 premieres at 8 p.m. EDT on Food Network.

Tuesday, May 8

“Chrisley Knows Best” Season 6 will air at 10 p.m. EDT on USA.

Wednesday, May 9

“Botched” Season 5 will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Thursday, May 10

“Safe” will premiere on Netflix.

Friday, May 11

“All Night” will premiere on Hulu.

“Bill Nye Saves The World” Season 3 will stream on Netflix.

Saturday, May 12

“Abuse Of Power” Season 1 will air at 7 p.m. EDT on Oxygen.

“Patrick Melrose” miniseries will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Sunday, May 13

“Little Women” miniseries premieres at 8 p.m. EDT on PBS.

Tuesday, May 15

“Below Deck Mediterranean” Season 3 will air at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

Wednesday, May 16

“Iron Chef America” Season 13 will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on Food Network.

Thursday, May 17

“Citizen Rose,” a three-part limited series, will air at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Sunday, May 20

“Total Bellas” Season 3 premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Wednesday, May 23

“Brother vs. Brother: Jonathan vs. Drew” Season 6 will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on HGTV.

Friday, May 25

“My Last Days” Season 2 will air at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

“Phenoms” five-part documentary begins at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

“Picnic At Hanging Rock” miniseries will premiere on Amazon.

Sunday, May 27

“The Break With Michelle Wolf” will premiere on Netflix.

“1968” miniseries will air at 9 p.m. EDT on CNN.

Monday, May 28

“The Bachelorette” Season 14 will air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

“Six” Season 2 will premiere at 10 p.m. EDT on History.

Tuesday, May 29

“America’s Got Talent” Season 13 will premiere at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

“Beat Shazam” Season 2 will air at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

“Animal Kingdom” Season 3 will premiere at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

“Love Connection” Season 2 premieres at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox.

“Queen Sugar” Season 3 will air at 10 p.m. EDT on OWN.

“World of Dance” Season 2 premieres at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Wednesday, May 30

“American Ninja Warrior” Season 10 airs at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

“MasterChef” Season 9 premieres at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

“Reverie” will premiere at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Season 4 will premiere on Netflix.

Photo: Paul Sarkis/TNT