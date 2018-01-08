ABC president Channing Dungey is blaming “The Mayor’s” disappointing ratings to political fatigue.

At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Monday, Dungey said (via Deadline) that the series “arrived on the scene at a time when people were feeling a little bit fatigued about anything that had to do with politics.” Dungey also felt that the title of the comedy didn’t help to attract viewers. “Because when you watch the show, it was so much about that workplace family, and not so much about politics.”

Dungey admitted that the decision to pull “The Mayor” from the network’s schedule was “a little bit of a heartbreak” as they had put so much into the show’s marketing. “We really went full-blazes with marketing. It was a top priority for us in terms of the campaign,” Dungey said (via TVLine). “[But] it did not connect with the audience in the way that we were hoping that it would. I still stand by with the creative. I think we had an incredible cast.”

“The issue did not seem to be one of the audience not knowing that the show was there, which is sometimes the case,” Dungey continued. “People knew — they just didn’t come. And what was more disappointing for me, personally, was the delayed viewing numbers also continued to drop. And that’s the biggest signal that, ultimately, for whatever reason, it was not a show that’s connecting.”

ABC pulled “The Mayor” from its schedule last week after airing nine episodes of the show’s 13-episode order. While a lot of fans assumed that the network will no longer air the four remaining episodes, TV Guide reported that Dungey insisted that the network will let the final episodes play out. Dungey also said that the show isn’t officially cancelled yet, noting that they will decide on the ultimate fate of the comedy later this spring, when the final schedule for the next fall is determined.

“The Mayor” stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, an aspiring rapper who accidentally becomes the mayor of the fictional California town Fort Grey. Other cast members include Yvette Nicole Brown as Courtney’s mom Dina, Lea Michele as Courtney’s chief of staff Val, and Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears as Courtney’s best friends Jermaine and T.K.

Photo: ABC/Ed Herrera